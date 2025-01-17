Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Says He's "Concerned" About Team's Inactivity This Offseason
Thus far this offseason, the Seattle Mariners have done very little to improve the roster for 2025. The team has made exactly one major league signing (Donovan Solano) and has acquired two Quad-A players in trades (Austin Shenton and Miles Mastrobuoni.
The inactivity has bothered fans who were hoping to see the M's go full-throttle to erase the stench of back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs by one game. But it's not just the fans who are bothered, apparently.
Harold Reynolds, who played for the Mariners and now works at MLB Network, told 93.3 KJR this week that he's "concerned" about the lack of movement.
"I'm concerned... that's the first word that comes to mind. I'm looking at this window of great young pitching, and I'm hoping we don't miss the window. We've got to get some offense..."
The lack of moves are extra frustrating considering that the Astros have lost Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman this offseason. The Angels and A's, though better, are still rebuilding, and the Rangers still have questions in the bullpen. The American League West looks more winnable than it has in years, and the M's don't appear to have a real desire to take advantage of it.
Reynolds spent 12 years in the big leagues, including 10 with the Mariners. He was a two-time All-Star who stole 250 career bases. He also won three Gold Glove Awards with the Mariners, capturing them in three straight years from 1988-1990.
Lifetime, Reynolds was a .258 hitter. He had one full season at .300 (1989).
