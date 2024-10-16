Former Seattle Mariners Infielder to Undergo Procedure For Nagging Injury
The 2024 playoffs are down to four teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets on the National League side of things and the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees for the American League.
The season came to an end for 18 teams on Sept. 29 and eight more teams have been eliminated en route to the Championship Series.
With over two thirds of the league's clubs watching from home, there's been several reports coming out of players undergoing surgeries to fix injuries they were playing through.
One of those players was former Seattle Mariners and current Kansas City Royals infielder Adam Frazier.
The Royals were eliminated by the Yankees in an American League Divisional Series. And Adam Frazier was reportedly playing through a thumb injury, according to an article from MLB.com's Kansas City reporter Anne Rogers.
According to Rogers' article, Frazier suffered a sprained thumb in June and received an injection for it but didn't miss any time. He'll undergo an operation for it this week, per Royals General Manager JJ Picollo via Rogers' article.
Frazier played 104 games for Kansas City this season and hit .202 with four home runs and 22 RBIs.
Frazier played one season for Seattle during its playoff season in 2022. When with the Mariners, Frazier hit .238 with three home runs and 42 RBIs in 156 games.
Frazier has an $8.5 million mutual option with the Royals for 2025. He has a $2.5 million buyout.
There's a chance that Kansas City, which had something of a surprising season, chooses to move on from Frazier in an effort to add more bats to take advantage of this surprisingly effective core featuring Bobby Witt Jr.
