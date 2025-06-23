Former Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Puts Out Heartfelt Social Media Message to Seattle Fans
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night to capture the NBA championship, officially ending the NBA season for 2024-2025.
While the win was nice for likable MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it caused heartache for several fans in the Pacific Northwest, who were reminded of the pain caused by the Seattle SuperSonics leaving town in 2008 to become Oklahoma City.
The Sonics' departure (or theft, depending on which side of the debate that you're on) remains one of the most crushing moments in Seattle sports history, and former M's broadcaster Dave Sims knew that when he delivered this comforting message on social media on Monday morning.
My heart goes out to Seattle pro hoop fans after what happened Sunday night.
Sims spent 18 years with the Mariners overall, delivering some iconic calls, including of the drought-busting home run by Cal Raleigh in 2022. He left to become the radio voice of the New York Yankees on WFAN before the 2025 season, but fans still love the excitement he provided throughout the years.
This was the first title in the history of the Oklahoma City franchise. The Sonics had won the NBA championship in 1978-1979, the only title in the history of that franchise. The team got to the Finals in 1995-1996, losing to Michael Jordan and the historic Chicago Bulls in six games. The hope remains that the Sonics will return to Seattle.
As for the Mariners, they have never been to the World Series and haven't made the American League Championship Series since 2001.
They enter play on Monday at 39-37 and five games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They'll play the Twins at 4:40 p.m. PT.
