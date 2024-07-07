Former Mariners Lefty Makes History with Division Rival

10+ K road efforts with 0 ER, 0 BB & 3 or fewer hits allowed - @Angels franchise history (1961-present)

Tyler Anderson (Today in a 7-0 win at CHC)

Andrew Heaney (4/23/21 @ HOU)

Heaney (9/9/18 @ CHW)

Jered Weaver (6/19/10 @ CHC)

John Lackey (7/7/06 @ OAK)

Mike Witt (9/30/84 @ TEX) pic.twitter.com/Z8g9iUbVpb