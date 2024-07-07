Former Mariners Lefty Makes History with Division Rival
Former Seattle Mariners left-hander Tyler Anderson made history with the division-rival Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon.
Pitching against the Cubs, Anderson went 8.0 innings, allowing no runs on just three hits. He walked none and struck out 10. He's 8-8 on the season with a 2.81 ERA and is expected to be highly coveted on the trade market, although there are questions about if the Angels will actually move him.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
10+ K road efforts with 0 ER, 0 BB & 3 or fewer hits allowed - @Angels franchise history (1961-present)
Tyler Anderson (Today in a 7-0 win at CHC)
Andrew Heaney (4/23/21 @ HOU)
Heaney (9/9/18 @ CHW)
Jered Weaver (6/19/10 @ CHC)
John Lackey (7/7/06 @ OAK)
Mike Witt (9/30/84 @ TEX)
The 34-year-old Anderson pitched briefly for the Mariners in the 2021 season after being acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA in 13 starts for Seattle. He even started Game 162 that season with the M's needed to win, plus get some help, in order to get to the playoffs. However they were beaten by the Angels on that final game of the season.
Lifetime, Anderson is in his ninth big league season with the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Pirates, Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels.
He's 58-57 for his career. If he stays with the Angels through the trade deadline, the M's will have to deal with him throughout the second half of the season.
The Mariners play the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
