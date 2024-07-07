Mitch Haniger Makes History in Multiple Ways with Home Run on Saturday
Mitch Haniger's three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning wasn't enough to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon, but it was enough to join the history books on multiple fronts.
The home run was Haniger's eighth of the season and pulled the M's within 5-3, but they ultimately lost 5-4 against the Jays. They are now 49-42 on the year and lead the American League West by 2.0 games over the Houston Astros.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Mitch Haniger's 115 career home runs with the @Mariners tie him with Jim Presley for 10th-most HR in franchise history.
Haniger has 126 career home runs, as he's also played with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants, but he's had by far the most success with Seattle. He played with the Mariners from 2017-2022 before coming back via trade this past offseason. He hit 39 home runs in 2021 for the M's.
Unfortunately, the reunion hasn't gone as well for Haniger. He's hitting just .210 this year with the eight homers and 34 RBI. He has an OPS of just .626 and has found himself relegated to the bench more often.
In addition to that note in team history, he also made some T-Mobile Park history as well.
Mitch Haniger's 57th career home run at @TMobilePark ties him with Robinson Canó for 5th-most in ballpark history.
Haniger was also previously an All-Star with the Mariners back in the 2018 season, making him one of the more successful M's sluggers of the last decade.
The Mariners will take on the Blue Jays again on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
