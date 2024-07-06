Luis Castillo Made Seattle Mariners History in Friday Night Victory
The Seattle Mariners got a dominant start from starting pitcher Luis Castillo on Friday night in a 2-1 over the rival Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
Castillo earned his seventh win of the year by going 6.2 innings and strikng out eight. He allowed just one run on two hits and two walks. He's now 7-9 on the year with a 3.72 ERA.
He also struck out the side in the top of the first inning to make some Mariners team history.
Per the Mariners television broadcast, Castillo has recorded 400 career strikeouts with the Mariners. He did this in 63 appearances, which is the fewest in team history.
Any time that you can best Randy Johnson or Felix Hernandez in team history, you've something well and Castillo certainly has since arriving in a trade during the 2022 season. While he's been a little more rocky this season, Castillo has generally been solid during his Mariners tenure. He earned the first win for the M's in the 2022 playoffs, which was the first win for the franchise since 2001. He also represented the Mariners in the All-Star Game in 2023 at T-Mobile Park.
The win was massive as it sets up the Mariners for success over the rest of the weekend. Seattle is just 3-4 on this nine-game homestand and they'd love to take the next two games to make it a winning one.
Rookie Emerson Hancock takes the ball on Saturday afternoon against fellow rookie Yariel Rodriguez.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT.
