Former Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais Comments on Firing
The Seattle Mariners made the decision to move on from nine-year manager Scott Servais on Thursday.
The Mariners hired former catcher and team Hall of Famer Dan Wilson to replace Servais.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto spoke to the media in a Zoom call and Wilson commented on his new position in a news release on the same day.
On such a hectic day — Servais was the last to comment on his firing in a news release sent out by the Mariners:
"To the tremendous people whom I have had the privilege to work alongside every day — players, coaching staff, support staff, ballpark, employees, media and all who had a hand in this journey — thank you. Together, we ended a 21-year postseason drought and just days ago, held first place in a fiercely competitive division.
"To the players, you've been the core of this journey. The energy and competitiveness on the field matched the camaraderie and bond we shared in the locker room. Nothing has been more rewarding than watching you grow and bring your all to the game. I know that this team has a bright future ahead."
Servais' full statement can be seen here:
Servais has made an impact in his nine years with the Mariners. He has the second most wins in team history (680) the second-highest winning percentage (.514) and is the only skipper in organization history aside from Lou Piniella (who's first in wins and winning percentage) to manage a postseason team for Seattle.
Servais helped oversee a team rebuild that brought franchise star Julio Rodriguez, catcher Cal Raleigh and managed one of the best starting rotations in the league.
Servais' time in the Pacific Northwest didn't end the way he wanted. But the nine-years were positive in the history of the franchise. There's a legacy there. And it's one that should be remembered fondly despite how it ended.
