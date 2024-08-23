Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Comments on Scott Servais' Firing
The Seattle Mariners made one of the most crucial decisions in the last decade of franchise history with the firing of nine-year manager Scott Servais on Thursday.
The Mariners also announced the hiring of former catcher and team Hall of Famer Dan Wilson to replace Servais. Wilson will be the skipper on a permanent basis instead of in an interim capacity as initially thought.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto commented on Servais' firing in a news conference on Thursday.
"As it relates to this season — we believe in this team," Dipoto said. "And it's been a very difficult two-month stretch; Particularly tough 10 days. But (we're) trying to do what we can do with a team that is telling us we need to do something a little different than what we have. ... This is my 35th season in professional baseball. In some capacity, I spent 15 of those years with (Servais). He's been a teammate, we've worked together in three different organizations.
"I've trusted him in just about every way you can with each job that he's done when we've worked together, including the nine years that he spent here with the Mariners as our manager. I think he did a tremendous job in stabilizing our major league clubhouse and building a culture of work and focus. ... It was a very difficult decision to make. But I thought (it was) one our team was in need of."
Dipoto refrained from mentioning how long the front office was contemplating moving on from Servais in respect for the time he spent with the Mariners, including the 2022 season that saw Seattle break it's 21-year playoff drought.
Dipoto mentioned that Servais found out about his dismissal through "The crawl of a news channel." The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first broke the story on Thursday morning and the report did not take long to circulate. Seattle officially announced Servais' departure in a news release sent out at 3:10 p.m. PT.
Dipoto also commented on the hiring of Wilson as manager and mentioned what he brings to the clubhouse.
"Dan is about as clear and easy a conversation as you're going to have," Dipoto said. " ... I've learned he's an incredibly patient person, kind-hearted. As soon as he walks into a room, you know he's there to help you. And you know that is inviting to any player. Whether it's the guy who pitches in the eighth inning or the guy who hits cleanup. He has been on good teams.
"He knows what good baseball is. He's been behind the plate for a dozen years of what was a Mariners Hall of Fame career as kind of a field general for the best teams in franchise history. ... I believe he's prepared for it. I really do think his temperament and the balance in his personality is ideal for this stage of our development and for connecting (with) our players and building a relationship with somebody who's not truly new to them."
On top of his role as a player within the Mariners' organization — Wilson has also been a color commentator for ROOT Sports, has been a minor league catching coordinator and a special assistant to player development.
It's been an eventful day and a difficult one for Seattle's front office. But with 34 games left in the season — the team had to do something to try and get back in the playoff race.
It will be Wilson's first time as a big league manager. Dipoto and the rest of the Mariners organization will hope that experience with the organization will translate to results.
