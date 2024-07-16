Former Seattle Mariner Teoscar Hernandez Wins Home Run Derby Crown
Former Seattle Mariner and current Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez added some hardware to his trophy case by winning the 2024 All-Star Game Home Run Derby on Monday.
Hernandez went first in the finals against the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. and put up 14 home runs. Witt Jr. managed 13 in his turn. Hernandez's 14th and deciding home run went 449 feet to left center.
Hernandez became the first Dodger in history to win the Derby, according to the team's official Twitter account.
Hernandez worked his way through the first round with 19 home runs — the fourth most out of the eight competitors in the first round. In the head-to-head in the semifinals against the Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, he set the pace with 16 home runs.
Bohm came one home run shy and Hernandez advanced to the finals of the Home Run Derby.
After Hernandez's victory was in-hand, former teammate and 2023 Derby champion Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave Hernandez the 2024 Derby chain while wearing Hernandez's jersey from his time with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hernandez played one season with the Mariners in 2023 and batted .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs. He was acquired in a trade with the Blue Jays heading into 2023.
Since joining Los Angeles, Hernandez is second on the home runs only to Shohei Ohtani and is fifth on the team in batting average. This season was his second-ever All-Star selection, 2021 being the other one.
Before the event, Hernandez spoke about his time in Seattle, according to an article by the Seattle Times' Adam Jude:
“I had a great time. Unfortunately, I didn’t feel the way I wanted to feel when I was playing at home. When I say that, it’s not about the fans, it’s not about the team or the front office or anybody that has to do with the team. For some reason I couldn’t figure it out. I couldn’t feel good at the plate at home.”
Whatever Hernandez's struggles with the Mariners might have been, it seems like he's found his form again with Los Angeles. He will start in center field for the National League in the All-Star Game at 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
