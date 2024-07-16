Seattle Mariners Do Something For First Time All Season in Loss to Angels on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners had limited opportunities for most of a 3-2 loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Since they couldn't produce with the bat, they worked to produce with their legs.
The Mariners stole three bases in the seventh inning against the Angels. It was the first time Seattle stole three bases in a single inning all season. It was the Mariners first time doing that since the sixth inning of a game Sept. 2, 2023, against the New York Mets, according to a tweet from @MarinersPR.
Victor Robles got the first two steals. He snagged second and third after getting walked. On the same play he stole third, Robles reached home on a throwing error from Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe that went into left field. That play gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead at the time.
Dylan Moore followed Robles' example and stole second after hitting a single to get on base. He ended up getting left stranded.
Robles' pair of snagged bags got him to eight this season (four with Seattle). Moore's steal was his 17th of the year — the second most on the team. Moore has 89 career stolen bases for the Mariners since making his big league debut in 2019.
Seattle ranks 11th in the league this season and second in the American League West with 71 stolen bases this season, according to Statmuse.
Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 18 heading into the All-Star break. Rodriguez has a career total of 80 since debuting in 2022. Rodriguez and Moore are the only players on the team with double-digit steals for Seattle this season as of Sunday.
