Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Chris Flexen Promoted by National League Contenders
A former Seattle Mariners starting pitcher seems to be nearing his season debut with the Chicago Cubs after an impressive stretch in Triple-A, per a recent report.
ESPN's Cubs reporter Jesse Rogers broke the news of the organization's decision to bring up the veteran pitcher Chris Flexen in a post on "X" on Wednesday. Rogers' report also included the information that Chicago needs to add Flexen to the major league roster by Thursday or else he'll become a free agent.
The 30-year-old veteran has made five starts for Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs. He's posted a 1.16 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched.
Flexen pitched for Seattle for the better part of three seasons from 2021-23. He had a total ERA of 4.19 with 249 strikeouts in 359.1 innings pitched across 81 appearances (57 starts).
Flexen was an extremely valuable pitcher during the Mariners' playoff-drought breaking season in 2022. He had a 3.73 ERA that year in 33 outings (22 starts) and fanned 95 batters in 137.2 innings. He had a 3.61 ERA in 31 starts for Seattle in 2021.
Flexen's production took a dive in 2023. In 17 outings with the Mariners (four starts), Flexen's ERA ballooned to 7.71. He allowed 36 earned runs on 59 hits (11 home runs) in 42 innings pitched.
Seattle traded Flexen to the New York Mets on July 3, 2023. The Mets designated him for assignment three days later.
Flexen has made stops with the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox since being traded, but hasn't been able to recapture the form that made him a solid pitcher in the Mariners.
According to Rogers' report, Flexen is throwing from a different arm-slot this year. Based on his stats in Triple-A, that mechanical change could lead to a renaissance for Flexen.
