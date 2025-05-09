Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Explains the Importance of Players Like Dylan Moore
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Friday at 22-14 overall and in first place in the American League West. Leading by three games, Seattle is trying to win its first division title since 2001.
Part of the reason that the M's are playing so well is that they are getting contributions from up-and-down the roster Rowdy Tellez, Miles Mastrobuoni, Dylan Moore have each had their moments over the first 36 games, proving to be extremely valuable to what Seattle is doing.
Former M's pitcher Paul Abbott helped the Mariners get to the ALCS in both 2000 and 2001, where he played with valuable utility players like Stan Javier and Mark McLemore. Speaking on a recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, Abbott spoke to the importance of "glue guys" like Moore.
"Both (Javier and McLemore) were easily starters on a lot of other teams. Experienced, professional. It used to be when you could be on a team and you see (Ken Griffey) Jr's, not the lineup, and you'd see who's playing center field, you're like, 'ah, okay' , but you see Gold Glover Ichiro's not in the lineup and Stan's out there, it was nothing at all. You see he's going to play great defense, he's going to get quality abs. You didn't lose much, you know, and they're not going to make mistakes. They're veteran players...."
Abbott spent parts of five years with the Mariners from 1998-2002. You can listen to the full interview with Abbott in the player below. He's now the pitching coach for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.
