Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Drawing Interest From National League Contenders
According to a report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com, former Seattle Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek is drawing interest on the free agent market from the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.
The 33-year-old Stanek began the 2024 season with the Mariners, getting signed late in spring training because of injuries to Matt Brash and Gregory Santos. With Seattle, he was up-and-down, going 6-3 with a 4.38 ERA. He struck out 44 batters in 39.0 innings. The Mariners traded him at the deadline to the New York Mets, where he went onto help the Mets to the NLCS.
He had a 6.06 ERA with New York in the regular season but excelled in the postseason, giving up only three earned runs in eight innings.
An eight-year veteran, Stanek has played with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Mariners and Mets. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022. Lifetime, he's 17-17 with a 3.65 ERA.
Given the market for relievers, it wouldn't be surprising if Stanek just secures a one-year deal, though it's possible for him to get a two-year deal.
The Braves figure to be one of the strongest rosters in baseball again this season, especially as they return Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider from injury. The Cubs should also be strong after adding Matthew Boyd and Kyle Tucker this offseason, though they did trade away Cody Bellinger to the Yankees.
Spring training camps open in less than three weeks and Opening Day is scheduled for March 27.
