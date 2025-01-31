Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Teoscar Hernandez Details Struggles at T-Mobile Park
Former Seattle Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernandez has been open about his struggles at T-Mobile Park while playing for the team in 2022.
He articulated his thoughts even more on Thursday during an appearance on the "Foul Territory" TV program. Hernandez said he was never able to get comfortable in Seattle and that it had to do with the batter's eye and how he saw the ball coming out of the pitchers hand.
This dovetails an interesting article from earlier this week about the impact of T-Mobile Park and why it suppresses offense.
The 32-year-old Hernandez is a nine-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. A lifetime .263 hitter, he's a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion (2024). He hit 33 homers and drove in 99 for the Dodgers last season. He re-signed in LA on a three-year deal earlier this offseason.
He was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mariners before the 2023 season and hit .258 for Seattle with 26 homers and 93 RBI. There was a lot of hand-wringing about his season, but it was fairly productive. He put up a 2.1 WAR season that year.
The Mariners missed the playoffs by one game, same as they did in 2024.
Hernandez brought plenty of pop to the M's lineup and the team is still struggling to find new answers in that department. They've re-signed Jorge Polanco this offseason and will count on Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh to produce big numbers in that area as well.
