Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Etches Name Into Los Angeles Dodgers History
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up Game 3 of a National League Divisional Series on Tuesday at Petco Park. The Padres took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with a 6-5 win. They could punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series with a victory in Game 4 of the NLDS at 9:08 p.m. ET (6:08 p.m. PT) on Wednesday.
But a former Seattle Mariner was the entire reason Tuesday's game was as close as it was.
San Diego took a 6-1 lead through two innings over Los Angeles after putting up all six of its runs in the second.
The Dodgers managed to load the bases with one out in the top of the third before former Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez stepped to the plate.
Hernandez hit a grand slam that brought Los Angeles within one for the eventual final of 6-5.
According to Sarah Langs on "X" (@SlangsOnSports), Hernandez's grand slam put him in a very exclusive category of Los Angeles players.
Hernandez became one of six players in the storied history of the Dodgers to hit a grand slam. The other players were Max Muncy (Game 3, 2020 NLCS), Enrique Hernandez (Game 5, 2017 NLCS), James Loney (Game 1, 2008 NLDS), Dusty Baker (Game 2, 1977 NLCS) and Ron Cey (Game 1, 1977 NLCS).
Hernandez played one season with the Mariners in 2023. He batted .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs in his lone year in the Pacific Northwest.
Since joining Los Angeles, Hernandez (also the 2024 All-Star Home Run Derby champion) has emerged as one of the best power-hitting outfielders in the league. He hit .272 this year with 33 home runs (a career high) and 99 RBIs.
Hernandez is one of several former Seattle players that have showed out for their current squads in the 2024 playoffs.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FINAL GRADES ON GEORGE KIRBY: The Seattle Mariners starting rotation was bolstered by the elite command displayed by George Kirby, who had one of the most impressive streaks of the season in 2024. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON VICTOR ROBLES: Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles had a bounce back season and will be a huge part in the team's success going forward. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON BRYAN WOO: Bryan Woo's growth was a massive factor in the Seattle Mariners having the best starting rotation in baseball this season. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.