Former Seattle Mariners' Star 3B to Feature Prominently at MLB All-Star Week
Former Seattle Mariners' third baseman Adrian Beltre will feature prominently during Major League Baseball's All-Star Week this year.
Beltre, who spent 21 years in the big leagues with four teams, will serve as one of the managers in the Futures Game. The game will be played in Arlington, Texas, where Beltre starred for eight years with the Rangers.
From a press release that came out on Tuesday:
A pair of former Texas Rangers teammates will be featured as managers during the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, it was announced earlier today on MLB Network. Four-time All-Star and 2024 Hall of Fame electee Adrian Beltré will join 2005 AL Batting Champion and seven-time All-Star Michael Young as managers for the 25th edition of the Futures Game. Beltré, who joined the Rangers ahead of their AL-pennant winning 2011 season, will lead the AL Futures squad while Young, who helped lead the club to consecutive AL pennants in 2010 and 2011, will be at the helm for the NL Futures team.
This will be just another event in a summer full of them for Beltre. The former star is also getting inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this upcoming July, have earned selection this year on the first ballot.
While Beltre is best known for his work with the Rangers, he did spend five years with the Mariners (2005-2009). With the M's, he was a .266 hitter who popped 103 home runs. He hit more than 20 homers in three straight seasons for Seattle and also won two Gold Glove Awards with the organization.
He even appeared at T-Mobile Park in 2023 during Felix Hernandez's team Hall of Fame induction, as the two are great friends.
In 2023, when T-Mobile Park hosted the All-Star Game festivities, former stars like Hernandez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Cameron featured prominently during the week.
