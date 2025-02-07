Former Seattle Mariners Star Robinson Cano to Vie For Caribbean Series Title
Former Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano will have an opportunity to play for the Caribbean Series title on Friday night as team Dominican Republic takes on Mexico.
Cano is representing the Escogido Baseball Club, which won the Dominican Winter League title in order to advance to the Caribbean Series. They defeated Venezuela in the semifinals.
The championship match is Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Cano isn't the only former M's player on the roster for the Dominican Republic. Jose Marmalejos, Phillips Valdez and Alex Colome are also on the squad.
Cano made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in five seasons with the Mariners (2014-2018). He had a 10-year deal with Seattle, but the Mariners traded him after the 2018 season to the New York Mets for a deal centered around prospect Jarred Kelenic.
The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try. They still don't have an answer at the position for 2025, with Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss and Leo Rivas all vying for time.
While Cano was excellent, it wasn't all great for him in Seattle. He was suspended during the 2018 season for PED use and only played 80 games. The Mariners won 89 games that year and just narrowly missed the playoffs.
Cano is better known nationally for his tenure with the New York Yankees, which saw him play alongside Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. He won a World Series with New York in 2009. He has said he's going to play professionally in Mexico again this summer.
He was the MVP of the Mexican League in 2024.
