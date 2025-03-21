Former Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Could Find Himself Out of a Job Soon
On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves announced that they had signed free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year deal. They are giving him a $1.5 million deal and starting him off at Triple-A Gwinnett until he's ready.
At the beginning of the year, the Braves figure to feature an outfield of Michael Harris II, Jurickson Profar, Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz. However, Ronald Acuna Jr. is predicted to be back in May and Verdugo will be ready at some point.
That would appear to leave De La Cruz and Kelenic on the outside-looking-in, and if that happens, it will represent another disappointment for Kelenic, a former top prospect with the Seattle Mariners.
Originally drafted in the first-round of the draft by the New York Mets, Kelenic was acquired by the Mariners before the 2019 season. He was the centerpiece of the return in the deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York.
Still just 25 years old, Kelenic has struggled to put it together in the big leagues. He hit .231 with 15 homers and 45 RBI last year for Atlanta. He produced a 0.4 WAR.
Lifetime, he's a .213 hitter over four years with the Braves and Mariners. The M's traded him to Atlanta before the 2024 season, acquiring hard-throwing reliever Jackson Kowar.
Kowar is on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
The Braves open up the season on March 27 at the San Diego Padres, and while Kelenic figures to be part of that Opening Day lineup, it remains to be seen how long he'll be with the big-league club.
