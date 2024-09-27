Former Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Reacts to First Big-League Home Run
Former Seattle Mariners top prospect Jonatan Clase connected for his first major league home run on Wednesday night as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. His 3-for-3 night helped the Jays win the game and eliminate the Boston Red Sox from playoff contention.
Clase was traded by the Mariners to the Blue Jays at the trade deadline this year for reliever Yimi Garcia. Unfortunately, Garcia underwhelmed with the M's and is now on the 60-day injured list with an elbow problem. Clase was just called up as the Jays put Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho on the injured list recently with season-ending ailments.
After the game, Clase posted on social about his home run, saying "Gloria a Dios" meaning "Glory to God."
Known more for his speed than his power, Clase does have the ability to run into some long balls every now and then. Given how uncertain things are with the Blue Jays right now, it's not known what his role will be in 2025.
However, he was expendable to the Mariners because of the team's commitment to Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles. Furthermore, they also have Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley as outfielders under contract next season. Cade Marlowe is also still in the system.
Clase just graduated off the Blue Jays' top prospect list (per MLB.com) but was ranked inside their Top 10. He was just outside the Top 10 as a member of the Mariners before he was traded. He debuted with Seattle earlier this season.
He had also previously represented the Mariners in the Futures Game.
