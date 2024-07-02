Grammy-Nominated Artist Throws Out First Pitch at Mariners Game
Popular Vermont-born musician Noah Kahan threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Sunday afternoon before the Seattle Mariners game against the Minnesota Twins.
Kahan's pitch may have been the best part of the day at T-Mobile Park, as the M's limped to a 5-3 loss. They've now dropped eight of their last 12 games. They lead the American League West by just 3.5 games heading into play on Monday.
The Mariners posted the video of Kahan's first pitch on social media. Cal Raleigh caught the pitch. He had been scheduled to DH but had to enter the game in the second inning after Mitch Garver was injured.
Now, this is just speculation, but Raleigh may have specifically wanted to catch Kahan's first pitch. Kahan hails from Vermont, as does the paternal side of Raleigh's family. Perhaps there's an extra affinity there.
Kahan is performing in Ridgefield, Wash. on July 1, which explains why he was in the neighborhood.
He was nominated for the "Best New Artist" category at the Grammy Awards this past year.
For more on Kahan, here's a portion of a profile from Boston Magazine:
Raised in rural Vermont and New Hampshire, Kahan is a major-label recording artist who writes 21st-century folk songs about small-town claustrophobia, emotional introspection, and the heavy lifting of self-discovery. His crisply detailed lyrics often reference New England, his parents, driving, and dogs. For six years, he’s been signed to Mercury Records/Republic Records—a Universal Music Group subsidiary that’s also home to household-name celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Drake, and Ariana Grande—but it wasn’t until snippets of his songs went viral on TikTok that his career really took off. Now, he’s poised not only to become a regional ambassador, but also a mega-star and a generational beacon.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will be in action on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
