Here Are Some Replacement Options For Seattle Mariners if Logan Gilbert Needs IL Stint

Potential internal/FA options for Seattle Mariners if Logan Gilbert is out:



- Logan Evans

- Blas Castano

- Luis F. Castillo

- Jhonathan Diaz

- Triston McKenzie

- Ian Anderson

- Spencer Turnbull

- Anthony DeSclafani

- Alex Wood

- Marco Gonzalez

- Noah Syndergaard pic.twitter.com/PbdnxB7S7f