Here Are Some Replacement Options For Seattle Mariners if Logan Gilbert Needs IL Stint
The Seattle Mariners were dealt a tough blow on Friday night when starting pitcher Logan Gilbert left the game early with "right forearm tightness."
Gilbert will undergo an MRI this weekend to learn more, but it seems inevitable that he's destined for an injured list stint. In a best-case scenario, that injured list trip will be short, but the worst case scenario is the dreaded Tommy John surgery, which would cost Gilbert all of this season and part of next.
As noted by @KirkDirtBB on social media, here are some potential options for the M's to consider if Gilbert needs to go on the shelf.
Now, we don't agree with all of those options, so let's examine what's realistic for the M's.
First, George Kirby is expected back any time within the next 4-6 weeks from his bout of shoulder inflammation. That means the Mariners (in theory) don't have to cover a lot of time with regards to a Gilbert absence. If he is out for a prolonged period, they can just insert Kirby into his spot and continue to use Emerson Hancock as the fifth starter. If he's slated to be back quick, then he and Kirby can both assume their places in the rotation in short order.
So who can they get to bridge those potential gaps?
Gonzales (a former Mariner) and DeSclafani are recovering from their own Tommy John surgeries, so they don't seem to be options. Syndergaard, Turnbull and Wood are currently free agents and would need significant ramp-up time. The M's would need a pitcher available to step in now.
That leaves Anderson and McKenzie, who were just DFA'd by the Angels and Guardians, respectively.
Anderson worked as a reliever for the Halos and wasn't stretched out as a starter, pitching to an 11.57 ERA in 9.1 innings. He has seen success before, though, as he helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. Still just 26, he's 22-14 with a 4.22 ERA lifetime.
McKenzie, 27, also threw in relief for Cleveland at the start of the year, owning an 11.12 ERA in four games (5.2 IP).
He won 11 games back in 2022 and had a 2.96 ERA but he's regressed mightily since then, also battling significant injuries.
Based on this crop of options, it does seem like promoting top pitching prospect Logan Evans could be the team's best bet.
The Mariners will know more about Gilbert's prognosis through the weekend, and they will play the Marlins again on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
