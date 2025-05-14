Here are the Details on Logan Gilbert's Critical First Bullpen Session For Seattle Mariners
Sidelined since the end of April with a Grade 1 flexor strain, Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert took a massive step forward on Tuesday afternoon, throwing a bullpen session at T-Mobile Park.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Gilbert threw approximately 25 pitches. Jude reports that he hit 94-plus mph as he ramped up his intensity at the end. Most importantly, Gilbert reported no discomfort.
There's still several checkpoints between this and Gilbert getting back on a major-league mound, but this is certainly good news for a Seattle rotation that could use Gilbert back and healthy. In his (and George Kirby's) absence, the Mariners rotation has slipped, failing to go more than five innings in four of the last five games. This has put a stress on the bullpen, and on the offense, to try to cover.
Gilbert, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA this season. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings. He was an All-Star last season and led the majors in innings pitched at 208.2. He made his major league debut in 2021 and these are the only starts he's ever missed.
The M's enter play on Wednesday at 23-18 overall and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the New York Yankees for game three of the three-game set. New York is 24-18.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo pitches against Will Warren.
Castillo has been up-and-down this year, going 3-3 with a 3.95 ERA. Warren is 2-2 with a 4.75.
