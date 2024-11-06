Here are the Seattle Mariners Options with Outfielder Mitch Haniger Moving Forward
On Monday night, Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger officially opted-in to his contract for the 2025 season. The deal is officially for $15.5 million. Some outlets, including us, initially thought it was a $17.5 million option, but that is what Haniger will count against the payroll. In addition to his $15.5 million base salary, he's also owed the prorated version of his $6 million signing bonus. That $15.5 million plus $2 million means that he counts as $17.5 million against the payroll.
The decision to opt-in was a no-brainer for Haniger, who wouldn't have seen a deal that good on the open market. The 33-year-old is coming off a season in which he hit .208 in 380 at-bats. He had just 12 homers and 44 RBI. Though he started out the season in the middle of the M's order, he ended the year mostly on the bench as a reserve outfielder.
Moving forward, here are the options for the M's and Haniger:
Mitch stays on the roster all of 2024
This would be a desirable outcome for both parties, as it would mean that Haniger is playing well enough to warrant a roster spot all season. Heading into the offseason, the thought is that Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, and Victor Robles have the inside track at the most playing time in the outfield, with Luke Raley capable of playing there as well.
If Haniger is to stay on the roster, he could double as a fourth outfielder and a DH option.
Haniger gets designated for assignment
If the Mariners decide that Haniger can't help them win, whether it be in the offseason or at any point of next year, they could simply designate Haniger for assignment. This means that they could trade him or release him. If they release him, a new team could sign him for the league minimum, with the Mariners paying the rest.
Haniger gets traded
The team could trade him, agreeing to pick up a portion of his salary. Or, even worse, the team could attach a good prospect to him in order to move him easier. This is similar to what we saw last offseason with Jarred Kelenic and Evan White/Marco Gonzales. The Mariners were able to move more of the money owed to White and Gonzales by including Kelenic in the deal.
