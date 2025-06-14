Seattle Mariners GM Gives More Information on Logan Gilbert's Potential Return
SEATTLE — The ace of the Seattle Mariners pitching staff could be days away from returning to the starting rotation.
Logan Gilbert has been on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers since May 29. He's made three starts for the minor league club. His most recent rehab outing was June 10. He struck out six batters, walked one and allowed one hit in five innings.
Gilbert threw a bullpen before Seattle's game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at T-Mobile Park. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said in a pregame interview that if the bullpen goes well, the team anticipates his next start to be in the majors.
"Just want to see that he feels good after the bullpen," Hollander said. "That he bounces back after what was his longest outing with more ups and downs than he had previously. So with the bullpen today, if he comes out of it good, would anticipate his next start being in the big leagues."
Gilbert has been out of action since he was pulled after the third inning in his start against the Miami Marlins on April 25. He was placed on the 15-day injured list a day later with a Grade 1 right flexor strain. He has a 2.37 ERA in six starts with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched this season.
Gilbert was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024, and looked on-pace to make it back-to-back appearances at the Midsummer Classic this year.
Seattle's rotation has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies this season, and Gilbert's return will provide a big boost to the unit.
