Here's How Luke Raley Did in First Rehab Game as He Works Back to Seattle Mariners Roster
Seattle Mariners' utility player Luke Raley went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to the field on Thursday night. Raley just began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma as he recovers from a strained oblique that's had him on the shelf since April 30.
It's unclear how long Raley will need to rehab, but it would make sense if he stayed in Tacoma through the weekend. If that were the case, he could rejoin the Mariners for a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
The 30-year-old, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason, has played in just 24 games this season, hitting .206 with two homers and eight RBIs. A versatile player with power, he's a big part of what the Mariners do offensively, and they'll look forward to having him back in the fold, whenever that is.
Lifetime, he's a .235 hitter with 46 homers, 22 of which came in 2024. However, when he returns, there are questions about how the team will make the roster work. Donovan Solano has played better of late, and could see more time at first base, and there's still Rowdy Tellez there. Could Raley become the left-handed hitting first baseman and Tellez the DH? Could Tellez be relegated to pinch-hitting duty?
Could Raley play right field more regularly, and if so, what happens to Dominic Canzone, who has showed well in his first three games back on the roster?
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night at 6:40 against the Cleveland Guardians. They are 33-34 on the season.
