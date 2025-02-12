Here's How Much Money Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Will Make with Minnesota Twins
We learned on Tuesday that the Minnesota Twins had come to an agreement with former Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France. Now, we're learning a little more about the nature of the deal.
Per Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:
Ty France’s contract: One year, $1 million, not guaranteed.
So, France gets the $1 million if he's on the major league roster out of camp, but it's really a low-risk move for the Twins, who lost Gold Glover Carlos Santana to the Cleveland Guardians in free agency.
In addition to France, the Twins have Edouard Julien and Jose Miranda who can get reps at first.
We heard back in November that France had gained the attention of at least 10 teams in free agency, but nothing ever became of it.
After being acquired by the Mariners during the COVID 2020 season, France was a firm part of the team's rebuild. He helped the team break the playoff drought in 2022 and made the All-Star team in that same season.
However, France slumped to a poor 2023 and also struggled in 2024 before being designated for assignment in July. He latched on with the Cincinnati Reds for the final 52 games of the season.
A lifetime .263 hitter, France hit just .234 last year with 13 homers and 51 RBI. He owns a career .337 on-base percentage and will turn 31 years old early in the 2025 campaign.
The Mariners appear set to use Luke Raley and Donovan Solano at first base this year.
