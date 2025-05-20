Here's What Dan Wilson and Julio Rodriguez Had to Say After Seattle Mariners Win Over White Sox Monday
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners won their fourth consecutive game on Monday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-1 at Rate Field. Seattle is now 27-19 and remains in first place in the American League West. Chicago fell to 14-34, the worst record in the American League.
The M's have won all four games to start this 10-game road trip through San Diego, Chicago and Houston.
Luis Castillo earned the win on the mound after tossing seven scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out five. He's now 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA.
Offensively, Jorge Polanco had an RBI single in the top of the third and Julio Rodriguez broke the game open in the top of the eighth with a grand slam. It was the second grand slam of his career and his eighth homer of the year.
After the game, Mariners on SI caught up with skipper Dan Wilson and Rodriguez to talk about the win.
Dan Wilson on Castillo's performance:
You know, great ballgame tonight. I think when you look at the outing that Castillo turned in, you know, giving us seven full innings there, really, really just attacked the zone. I thought his two-seamer was really good tonight. When you look at an outing like this, you know, he had everything going and attacked the zone, got ahead early, controlled the count on most of the hitters. And I thought that's exactly what we needed from him. Great to get that from Luis.
On Jorge Polanco's health, as he was pulled for a pinch-hitter against a left-handed pitcher again in the eighth inning:
He's doing fine. You know, he's coming along and right-handed swings are not too far behind, but we're just taking it slow. And you know, his RBI single early was a big lift for us, I think. Getting on the board, getting us ahead, giving Luis (Castillo) a little bit of breathing room there on the mound was helpful. That was a big hit for us early in the game.
Julio Rodriguez on the team's ability to add on late for a third straight game:
I mean, it's huge, you know, especially, we're on the road right now. Anything could happen later on and I feel like any run that we can add is big but, you know staying in the game...obviously it was a little slow at the beginning, but, you know, we kept having good at-bats, kept putting the ball in play, and we were able to make something happen later.
The Mariners will play the White Sox again on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT, but there is rain in the forecast.
