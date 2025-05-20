Inside The Mariners

Here's What Dan Wilson and Julio Rodriguez Had to Say After Seattle Mariners Win Over White Sox Monday

The Mariners beat the White Sox 5-1 on Monday night at Rate Field to move to 27-19. Here's what manager Dan Wilson and superstar Julio Rodriguez had to say following the win.

Brady Farkas

May 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and right fielder Leody Taveras (4) celebrate after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 19.
May 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and right fielder Leody Taveras (4) celebrate after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 19. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners won their fourth consecutive game on Monday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-1 at Rate Field. Seattle is now 27-19 and remains in first place in the American League West. Chicago fell to 14-34, the worst record in the American League.

The M's have won all four games to start this 10-game road trip through San Diego, Chicago and Houston.

Luis Castillo earned the win on the mound after tossing seven scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out five. He's now 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA.

Offensively, Jorge Polanco had an RBI single in the top of the third and Julio Rodriguez broke the game open in the top of the eighth with a grand slam. It was the second grand slam of his career and his eighth homer of the year.

After the game, Mariners on SI caught up with skipper Dan Wilson and Rodriguez to talk about the win.

Dan Wilson on Castillo's performance:

​You ​know, ​great ​ballgame ​tonight. ​​I ​think ​when ​you ​look ​at ​the ​outing ​that ​Castillo ​turned ​in, ​you ​know, ​giving ​us ​seven ​full ​innings ​there, ​​really, ​really ​​just ​attacked ​the ​zone. ​I ​thought ​his ​two-​seamer ​was ​really ​good ​tonight. ​When ​you ​look ​at ​an ​outing ​like ​this, ​you ​know, ​he ​had ​everything ​going and attacked ​the ​zone, ​got ​ahead ​early, ​controlled the ​count ​on ​most ​of ​the ​hitters. ​And ​I ​thought that's ​exactly ​what ​we ​needed ​from ​him. ​Great ​to ​get ​that ​from ​Luis.

On Jorge Polanco's health, as he was pulled for a pinch-hitter against a left-handed pitcher again in the eighth inning:

He's ​doing ​fine. ​You know, he's ​coming ​along ​and ​right-handed ​swings ​are ​not ​too ​far ​behind, ​but ​we're ​just ​taking ​it ​slow. ​And ​you ​know, ​his ​RBI ​single ​early ​was ​a ​big ​lift ​for ​us, ​I ​think. ​Getting ​on ​the ​board, ​getting ​us ​ahead, ​giving ​Luis (Castillo) ​a ​little ​bit ​of ​breathing ​room ​there ​on ​the ​mound ​was ​helpful. ​That ​was ​a ​big ​hit ​for ​us ​early ​in ​the ​game.

Julio Rodriguez on the team's ability to add on late for a third straight game:

I ​mean, ​it's ​huge, ​you ​know, ​especially, ​we're ​on ​the ​road ​right ​now. ​Anything ​could ​happen ​later ​on and ​I ​feel ​like ​any ​run ​that ​we ​can add ​is ​big but, ​you ​know ​staying in​ the ​game...obviously it ​​was ​a ​little ​slow ​at ​the ​beginning, ​but, ​you ​know, ​we ​kept ​having ​good ​at-bats, ​kept ​putting ​the ​ball ​in ​play, ​and ​we were ​able ​to ​make ​something ​happen ​later.

The Mariners will play the White Sox again on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT, but there is rain in the forecast.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the M's recent struggles and why he's still not worried yet. Then, he talks about the problems with the starting rotation and how its hurting the rest of the operation. Finally, we are joined by former Mariners coach and three-time World Series champion Scott Brosius, who talks about his career and his time in Seattle. And Brady has a message for "fans" in the wake of what happened to Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. CLICK HERE:

BRASH BACK? Matt Brash, working back from Tommy John surgery, is looking closer and closer to his old self, as evidenced by what he did against Aaron Judge this week. CLICK HERE:

STILL A PERFECT ZERO: After a scoring change from Tuesday night, Andres Munoz still has a perfect 0.00 ERA for the season. Here's what happened. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News