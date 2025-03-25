Here's What Jerry Dipoto Had to Say After Seattle Mariners Released Mitch Haniger
Over the weekend, the Seattle Mariners made the surprising decision to release outfielder Mitch Haniger. The M's will still owe him the $15.5 million remaining on his contract.
The 34-year-old had two tenures with the Mariners. He was originally acquired before the 2017 season and made the All-Star Game in 2018. He hit 39 homers and brought in 100 runs in 2021 as the M's pushed for a playoff berth.
Haniger left in 2023 via free agency but returned in 2024 in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.
As the release was made public, here's what Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto had to say:
“Mitch has been a significant part of Mariners history and will be missed,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “The day he arrived for his first spring training back in 2017, he established himself as one of the most focused, prepared, and hardest working players I’ve ever been around. We all appreciate the many ways he’s made us all better, on the field and off.”
While this is a disappointing outcome for Haniger and the Mariners, the reality was that Haniger didn't really have a spot on this roster anymore. He's not the outfielder that Julio Rodriguez, Victor Robles or Randy Arozarena are, and he's not the designated hitter option that Mitch Garver and Rowdy Tellez appear to be.
Now a free agent, Haniger will look for the next opportunity in his baseball life.
The Mariners will open the season on Thursday against the Athletics.
