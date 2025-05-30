Here's What Logan Gilbert Had to Say After First Rehab Start For Seattle Mariners
Making his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday night, Seattle Mariners' ace Logan Gilbert lasted 1.2 innings, surrendering one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out three, though he struggled with his command, throwing just 24 of 45 pitches for strikes.
@MiLBMariners reports he sat at 95-96 mph, though he did hit as high as 96.8.
He's been out since late-April with a Grade 1 flexor strain.
After the game, Gilbert said he felt optimistic about his health and that he was able to throw all his pitches pain-free. We have raised the question about his splitter, considering the strain that pitch can put on your forearm.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, who was in attendance at the game:
He didn’t have any issues, he said, throwing the splitter Thursday night.
“I was out here trying to treat it like normal. And that’s what I was doing,” he said. “Everything’s game speed and felt fine throwing it normal.”
That's certainly good news, considering the Mariners need Gilbert to be his full self when he returns. He's been throwing the splitter at 21 percent of the time this season, according to Baseball Savant.
The 28-year-old is out to a solid start for the M's this season, going 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA through his first six starts. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings. He was an All-Star last season.
Gilbert added that he thinks he'll only need one more rehab start, but the Mariners will obviously make that decision as an organization.
The Mariners (30-25), will take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
