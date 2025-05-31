Here's Where Cole Young Will Bat in Seattle Mariners Debut on Saturday
On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners officially called up top prospect Cole Young to the major league roster. The No. 43 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Young was a first-round pick in 2022 out of the Pennsylvania high school ranks.
He's in the lineup on Saturday, batting eighth and playing second base. With his addition to the lineup, the Mariners are sitting Jorge Polanco. They are doing this in order to get Cal Raleigh in the lineup at designated hitter. Raleigh had two homers on Friday, giving him 21 for the season. That's the most in the American League.
After a slow April at Triple-A, Young rebounded with a torrid May in Tacoma, raising his average to .277 overall with a .392 on-base percentage. He also has five home runs and 26 RBIs. He's stolen four bases.
He figures to see the majority of his time at second base, though he can also play shortstop as well.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A left-handed-hitting infielder, Young continues to show a very mature approach at the plate. He makes a ton of contact with a simple and repeatable swing, seeing pitches while also limiting the swing-and-miss tendencies, finishing the 2024 season with a 19-percent miss rate. He’s struck out in just over 15 percent of his career plate appearances heading into 2025, compared to a robust 13.3 percent walk rate. The one thing that hasn’t come as much is his power, as he doesn’t possess a ton of raw pop, and while the Mariners think he could eventually flip a switch to sell out for more power in an Alex Bregman kind of way, they don’t want him to sacrifice his contact skills now.
The Mariners are 30-26 and have lost six of their last eight games. They'll take on the Twins at 4:15 pm. PT. Bryce Miller will start against Bailey Ober.
