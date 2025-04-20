Cal Raleigh Ranks Ahead of Even Shohei Ohtani in Awesome Metrics When Playing Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are set for a rubber match against the Toronto Blue Jays at 10:37 a.m PT on Sunday. If the Mariners win, it would be their fourth consecutive series win.
Seattle beat Toronto 8-4 on Saturday to even the series 1-1 and set up the deciding Game 3. And the team's Platinum Glove-winning catcher played a big part in the victory.
Cal Raleigh and Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios got into an argument between the top and bottom of the fourth innings. The argument was centered around Berrios believing Raleigh was relaying the former's pitches to Mariners hitters while the latter was standing at second.
Raleigh got the best of Berrios the first time he faced him after the argument, hitting a two-run double in the top of the fifth to briefly pull Seattle ahead.
Raleigh's double was the latest crucial hit for the fifth-year catcher against Toronto.
Raleigh hits against Toronto better than almost every player in the league. According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, Raleigh has a batting average of .313 (25-for-80) with 17 runs, three doubles, 10 home runs and 21 RBIs in his career against the Blue Jays, including the postseason. He has an OPS of 1.103 against the Canadian club.
Raleigh's OPS against Toronto ranks second among active players. The only player ahead of him is Corey Seager (Los Angeles Dodgers/Texas Rangers). with a 1.174 OPS. Raleigh ranks ahead of defending National League MVP Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez in that category.
First pitch on Sunday is 10:37 a.m. PT.
