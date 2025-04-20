Ben Williamson, Rowdy Tellez Make Seattle Mariners Franchise History

The @Mariners recorded a first-career HR (Ben Williamson) & grand slam (Rowdy Tellez) in the same game for the first time since Sept. 19, 2011 (Alex Liddi 1st HR; Mike Carp GS).



The time before that: June 23, 2008 when Félix Hernández did both (GS as 1st HR) in the same game. https://t.co/OoduzBMSVs