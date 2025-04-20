Ben Williamson, Rowdy Tellez Make Seattle Mariners Franchise History
The Seattle Mariners earned a crucial 8-4, extra-innings win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The victor set the Mariners and Blue Jays up for a rubber match on Sunday. Two players of varying experience levels, Ben Williamson and Rowdy Tellez, made franchise history in that victory.
Toronto led Seattle 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh. Ben Williamson led off the inning and hit a solo home run to left field. It was a 398-foot blast that had an exit velocity of 102.9 mph.
It was Williamson's first major league home run and just the fifth of his professional career. He hit four in 150 minor league games before getting promoted.
Williamson's homer ultimately sent the game to extra innings. In the top of the 12th, after Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead, Rowdy Tellez hit a grand slam.
According to a post shared by Mariners PR on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), it's the first time since Sept. 19, 2011, that respective Seattle players hit a career-first home run and grand slam in the same game. Alex Liddi hit his first career homer that day and Mike Carp hit a grand slam.
The last time the Mariners accomplished that feat before 2011 was on June 23, 2008, when Felix Hernandez was responsible for both.
Tellez's grand slam was his second in as many games and his third of the season.
Williamson has shown flashes of being an effective player on defense and at the plate since being called up.
