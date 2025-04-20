WATCH: Seattle Mariners Infielder Ben Williamson Hits First Major League Home Run
The Seattle Mariners will have a chance to win their fourth consecutive series in Game 3 of a set against the Toronto Blue Jays at 10:37 a.m. PT on Sunday.
The Mariners guaranteed the rubber match after beating the Blue Jays 8-4 on Saturday. And Seattle's first rookie call-up of 2025 played a big part in the victory.
Toronto led the game 3-2 in the top of the seventh after Bo Bichette hit an RBI single a half-inning earlier.
Williamson led off the seventh inning. With a 2-1 count, he hit a solo home run to left field to tie the game 3-3. It was a 398-foot shot that had an exit velocity of 102.9 mph. Williamson finished the game 2-for-6 with two runs to go with his homer and RBI. Williamson's homer ended up sending the game to extra innings. The Mariners won the game in the 12th inning after a Randy Arozarena RBI single and Rowdy Tellez grand slam.
Williamson's homer on Saturday was his fifth of his professional career, including the minor leagues. All four of his previous pro home runs came in 2024 with the High-A Everett AquaSox and Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
Williamson managed to get a hold of his home run ball and was pictured with it after the game.
Williamson was promoted to the majors on April 13 and made his major league debut on April 15 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Williamson is hitting .250 (5-for-20) since his debut with a double, that home run and two RBIs with a .700 OPS.
