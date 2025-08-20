How Julio Rodriguez Made Seattle Mariners History with Insane Home Run
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez hit an absolutely ridiculous home run on Wednesday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies, taking left-hander Jesus Luzardo deep in the top of the first inning.
The blast, which came on a pitch barely above the shoe tops, made some unique team history as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Julio Rodriguez!
This pitch was 0.71 ft above the ground
That’s the lowest pitch a Mariners player has homered on under pitch tracking (2008)
It’s also the 2nd-lowest by any MLB player since at least 2010, Joc Pederson 4/12/22 off 0.68 ft from position player
For Rodriguez, it was his 25th home run of the season and brings him within two stolen bases of a 25/25 season. At just the age of 24, Rodriguez is one of the most talented players in the league. He's already a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He will likely challenge for another Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove this season as well.
Seattle entered play on Wednesday at 68-59 and in the midst of a brutal 2-6 stretch on this road trip. Once the game against the Phillies wraps up, the M's will fly back home. They will get a much-needed off day on Thursday before starting a new series with the division-rival Athletics on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners will send Bryan Woo to the mound in that one. He last threw on Saturday, suffering a tough 1-0 loss against the New York Mets at Citi Field. He gave up just one run over six innings.
