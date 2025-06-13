How Much Pressure is Seattle Mariners' Jerry Dipoto Under as Trade Deadline Nears?
According to Major League Baseball personnel, Seattle Mariners executive Jerry Dipoto is under immense pressure at the looming trade deadline.
Former executive Jim Bowden wrote the following in The Athletic:
Among their counterparts, front-office executives believe Orioles general manager Mike Elias and Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto are under the most pressure at this year’s trade deadline. Elias because he seems to be focusing on adding a top-of-the-rotation starter and doesn’t appear to have the mindset to be a seller right now, though, in my opinion, he probably should be. His job could be on the line this trade deadline. In terms of Dipoto, many in the industry believe he should add a significant bat to Seattle’s lineup; with such a strong farm system and ownership willing to increase payroll, there is no excuse not to this year.
While Bowden didn't mention Dipoto's job being on the line, it certainly seems fair to assume that it is also. This is the 10th year of Dipoto's regime and the Mariners are currently out of playoff position. They've made the playoffs only once in the first nine years and squandered away an opportunity in 2024 with the best starting rotation in the American League.
This year? They are squandering away Cal Raleigh's season, which is on track to be the best season ever by a catcher. Entering play on Friday, Raleigh leads baseball in home runs with 26, and he should factor into the American League MVP conversation by the end of the year as well.
Thus, the M's do seem to need to find a way to improve at the deadline, assuming they can stay in contention long enough to be buyers when we get there.
The Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
