Interesting Seattle Mariners Bullpen Arm Jackson Kowar Working His Way Back
The Seattle Mariners have worked throughout the offseason to retool their bullpen in preparation for 2025.
The Mariners traded for several relievers and signed others to minor league deals. And more pitchers will be returning from injury. Gregory Santos is fully healthy after missing most of 2024 with different ailments. Barring setbacks, Matt Brash will be back in April after being held out last year with Tommy John surgery.
Brash isn't the only Seattle reliever working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Jackson Kowar was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3, 2023, but tore his right UCL in spring training.
The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish shared video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) of Kowar throwing a bullpen at this year's camp and working his way back from his surgery.
In Kowar's last healthy season in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals, he had a 6.43 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. For his career, he has a 9.12 ERA in 39 outings (eight starts) and fanned 75 batters in 74 innings pitched.
Seattle's major league bullpen will look slightly different than it did in 2024. Brash and Santos being back in the fold gives the team options in high leverage situations and raises the floor of the group as a whole.
Kowar hasn't had major league success the same way Brash and Santos had before their respective injuries. But the Mariners got career-best seasons from Austin Voth and Kowar's old bullpen-mate Collin Snider in 2024.
Kowar likely won't be ready to return when the season begins. But he'll be ready to go at some point in 2025. And it will be interesting to see how he looks when he first takes the mound for Seattle.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS PITCHER CO-SIGNS LOGAN GILBERT AS OPENING DAY STARTER: Former big league pitcher and new Mariners broadcaster Ryan Rowland-Smith thinks Gilbert should start the first game of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS BACKUP CATCHER MITCH GARVER EAGER TO TURN THE PAGE TO 2025: The Mariners' back-up to Platinum Glove winner Cal Raleigh is trying to rebound after a disappointing first year in Seattle. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON DISCUSSES SHORTSTOP JP CRAWFORD'S MINDSET: Wilson talked about Crawford turning the page to 2025 after a disappointing 2024. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.