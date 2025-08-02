J.P. Crawford Just Did Something That No Seattle Mariners Shortstop in History Has Done
The Seattle Mariners rallied for an incredible come-from-behind victory on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, beating the Texas Rangers 4-3.
J.P. Crawford provided the heroics, hitting his first career walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The blast also made some unique team history, per Mariners PR, who reports that Crawford is the first M's shortstop to hit a walk-off home run with his team trailing.
The blast had to be a cathartic one for Crawford, who had been mired in a 3-for-44 slump and had been dropped to eighth in the order in the wake of the trade deadline acquisition of Eugenio Suarez.
Crawford, 30, is now hitting .265 with eight home runs, 42 RBIs and five stolen bases. He's carrying a .723 OPS. One of the longest-tenured Mariners (2019), he's trying to help Seattle back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
With the win, the Mariners are now 59-52. They are in sole possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, and they are two games clear of Texas, who is the first team out of the picture.
Furthermore, the Mariners are 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race. Seattle hasn't won the division since the 2001 campaign.
The M's will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host the Rangers again at 1:10 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will be on the mound against right-hander Merrill Kelly, who was just acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
