Jorge Polanco Delivers Solid Injury News as Seattle Mariners Finish Out Series with Reds
The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to being whole again.
First, reliever Troy Taylor was re-instated from the injured list on Monday, which will aid the bullpen. Then, ace reliever Matt Brash is working back from his own injury issues and should be back before the end of April.
Also, Jorge Polanco's sore side is getting better and he's getting closer to being able to swing right-handed, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.
Jorge Polanco said he has been taking right-handed swings off a tee and is “getting closer” to being able to return to game action from the right side, but didn’t offer a specific timeframe.
Polanco, 31, has been off to a great start for the Mariners in 2025, hitting .366 with three homers and 12 RBIs. However, because of his inability to swing right-handed, he's had to get pinch-hit for against lefties and hasn't been able to start against southpaws either.
As 12-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins and Mariners, Polanco is a career .264 hitter. An All-Star in 2019, the M's acquired him before the 2024 season and then re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason. He only hit .213 last season as he battled leg issues, but after offseason surgery, he looks much more comfortable at the plate.
The Mariners and Reds will finish out the series on Thursday morning at 9:40 a.m. PT with Emerson Hancock (SEA) pitching against Brady Singer (CIN).
The Mariners will then go to Toronto for a weekend series with the Blue Jays.
