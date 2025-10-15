Jorge Polanco has been a Source of Postseason Punch for the Mariners
There are definitely a lot of heroes on the Seattle Mariners roster as this postseason continues to chug along. The team can always look to superstars like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez consistently. Sluggers like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez are always a threat to go deep. But the biggest bat for the Mariners during the playoffs has been second baseman Jorge Polanco.
Polanco put up good numbers during the 2025 regular season, posting a .256 batting average, 26 home runs, and 78 RBI. But he's been on another level in the postseason. Typically batting in the cleanup spot behind Raleigh and Rodriguez, the 32-year-old veteran has three home runs, eight RBI, and five runs scored in seven playoff games thus far.
On Monday night, Polanco became the third player since 1974 to notch the game-winning RBI in three straight postseason games. That included a three-run homer in a 10-3 victory over the Blue Jays, which put his team up 2-0 in the American League Championship Series.
“I love those situations,” Polanco said. “I don’t know what to say, man. I’m clutch, but I’m just trying to keep it simple. I love to be in those situations. I love my teammates when they’re in those situations. But I’m trying to keep it simple.”
Jorge Polanco Has Respect Among His Teammates
With his clutch play and easy-going, fun-loving demeanor, Polanco is a hit with his teammates, as well. Following the Mariners' huge win in Game 2, his fellow players were quick to sing the second baseman's praises.
“He's been carrying this lineup this postseason, doing a great job,” Cal Raleigh said following the Mariners' drubbing of the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the ALCS. “And like I said, a huge bat in the middle of that order, especially being a switch-hitter. Being able to carry that weight is important.”
“When he's healthy, he's one of the best players,” Julio Rodríguez said. “That's just the reality. Obviously, there is always a lot behind the scenes that you can say, 'Oh, why is this guy not hitting?' But there's always a little bit more. I just feel like his health was not there last year. We saw him battling through a lot of things. But this year, he's been feeling better, and you can see.”
“We call him George Bonds for a reason,” J.P. Crawford said. “The guy can swing it. He has a gift.”