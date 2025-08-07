Josh Naylor Just Joined Billy Hamilton in Unreal Baserunning History
Since arriving in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks right before the trade deadline, Josh Naylor has made quite the impact with the Seattle Mariners.
First off, he's homered three times since arriving in Seattle, including hitting a massive 450-foot blast in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Second off, he's become a surprising base stealing threat, and he's swiped four bags in the last two games. Not thought of a speedster, Naylor has created all kinds of history in his new surroundings.
Per @MarinersPR:
Josh Naylor is the first @MLB player with 10+ stolen bases in his first 12 games with a franchise since Billy Hamilton for the Cincinnati Reds from Sept. 3-25, 2013.
One of the fastest runners in the 21st century, Hamilton stole 326 bases over parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues. He registered 56 steals or more in four consecutive seasons from 2014-2017.
In addition to Hamilton, Naylor also joined Baseball Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki in team history:
Josh Naylor is the second player in @Mariners history with 2+ stolen bases and 1+ home run in consecutive games, joining Ichiro Suzuki (Sept. 8-9, 2011).
Naylor, 28, is hitting .290 this season with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs. He also has 21 steals and a .357 on-base percentage.
After the win on Wednesday, the Mariners are now 62-53 and just two games back in the American League West. They also hold a one-game lead on the New York Yankees for the second wild card spot.
They'll play the White Sox on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, the history made by Julio Rodriguez, energy around the organization and much more. Furthermore, he's joined by World Baseball Classic expert Shawn Spradling, who talks about the slew of M's that could play in the event next spring. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.