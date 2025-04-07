Julio Rodriguez Gives Optimistic Outlook Despite Seattle Mariners 3-7 Start
If you check social media, you'd think that the sky is falling for the Seattle Mariners.
It certainly is easy to see why people feel that way. The team is 3-7, in last place and already 5.0 games back of the Texas Rangers. Furthermore, George Kirby is still out with injury and we have no idea when he'll be back. Jorge Polanco is already being bothered by the knee that he had surgically repaired this past offseason, and Victor Robles appears set to miss real time with a shoulder injury.
However, it's not all doom-and-gloom in the M's clubhouse, as Julio Rodriguez had this to say after Sunday's loss in San Francisco:
Via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
"The way that I see it, they (the Giants) are a really good team, and we're playing really good ball. Like, they are one of the hottest teams in the MLB and we were neck-and-neck and they have (home) field advantage. I think it would have been a different story if we were playing at home. But that's just it. Ain't nothing to regroup about. Ain't nothing to say, 'Oh, like, do this better or do that.' We're playing (a) really good ball game. And if you ask me, I think we're in a really good spot 10 games in."
Rodriguez caught some flack for his assessment on social media as well, but it's understandable why he feels that way. The M's lost two games to the Giants in walk-off fashion, and they had leads in both of those games. If the M's had held on, they'd be 5-5 and we'd be having different conversations.
The Mariners will be back in action on Monday night against the Houston Astros at 6:40 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will open up the series on the mound at T-Mobile Park.
