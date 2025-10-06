A Panel of Legends Sings the Praises of the Seattle Mariners After ALDS Game 2 Win
The AL West Champion Seattle Mariners aren't just a huge story in the Emerald City; they have captured the imagination of the entire world of baseball. Their September run to the postseason had everyone talking. Now, their huge win in Game 2 in the ALDS against Detroit has the talking heads buzzing.
With the game tied 2-2 late and the M's already down a game in the best-of-five showdown, their two biggest superstars came through in the eighth inning. MVP candidate Cal Raleigh hit a double, and centerfielder Julio Rodriguez doubled him home. That set things up for closer Andres Munoz to finish things off.
The victory not only evens the American League Division Series to 1-1, but it also gives Seattle a second wind. Even more so, the nail-biter was another display of how the 2025 Mariners are never out of it, no matter the odds. It also invoked an old motto from the franchise's past: 'Refuse to Lose'.
Baseball Legends Salute Seattle
The grit and determination that Seattle displayed were not lost on the Fox Sports MLB panel, one that included legends Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, and Alex Rodriguez. Three of the greatest players of their generation, the analysts couldn't wait to praise the Mariners' effort.
"It was really the 'refuse to lose' attitude by the Seattle Mariners," Alex Rodriguez stated on the telecast. "We've been asking for the superstars to stand up. And boy, two stars were born on the national level today in Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh. They had 92 home runs and 220 RBI combined - none bigger than these two, back-to-back."
Jeter then interjected and kidded his former teammate about using the 'refuse to lose' terminology, one that dates back to the 2001 Seattle squad that set an MLB record with 116 wins. The Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop knew that team well; his team knocked that M's club out in the ALCS in a huge upset.
Later in the discussion, Alex Rodriguez also had some very flattering praise of Seattle's do-everything centerfielder, Julio Rodriguez.
"Some players shrink [in the spotlight], and Julio just gets better and better," A-Rod stated. "And look, he doesn't have a lot of experience in October, but he's behaving like someone who's been there for 10 years. And not only is he performing, he's the emotional leader, as well. I love all the emotion. That's something you can't duplicate in the regular season."
The Mariners will look to ride on that wave of emotion as they take to the road, needing at least one win at Detroit's Comerica Park. They tangle with the Tigers on Tuesday, hoping to stake a 2-1 lead in the series and give MLB's talking heads even more reasons to acknowledge their excellence.