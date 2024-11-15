Mookie Betts And Seattle Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. in an Impressive Club
A good portion of offseason awards have been handed out. Honors like the Gold Glove, Platinum Glove and Silver Slugger are annual occurrences and mean different things to different players.
For some, it represents the pinnacle of a career of improvement and work, as it was for Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore, who earned the first utility Gold Glove award in franchise history.
For others, it can represent being viewed as one of the best players in the majors. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh won the American League's Platinum Glove award, which is handed out to the best defensive player in the American and National Leagues, respectively.
And for a select few, those awards are the ultimate resume builder for Hall of Fame careers. That was the case for Seattle legend Ken Griffey Jr., who has his bust in Cooperstown alongside many of the game's all-time greats. He won 10 Silver Sluggers and seven Gold Gloves.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will likely join Griffey Jr. in the Hall of Fame when his career is all said and done.
Until then, Betts is in another incredible impressive club alongside Griffey Jr. and several incredible players.
Betts won the seventh Silver Slugger of his career on Tuesday. It was his fourth with the Dodgers.
According to a tweet from Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports on "X"), that puts Betts in an extremely exclusive category of players.
Betts is one of eight players all-time with six or more Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards, along with Griffey Jr., Barry Bonds, Dave Winfield, Ivan Rodriguez, Kirby Puckett, Ryne Sandberg and Mike Schmidt.
Betts won the third World Series of his career with Los Angeles this past season. And he has eight more years left on his current contract.
Griffey Jr. is regarded as one of the game's best players ever. And Betts could be on his way to being viewed in the same category, if he isn't there already.
