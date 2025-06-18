Luke Raley Hits Mammoth Home Run as He Continues to Work Back For Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners' first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley hit a mammoth home run on Tuesday night while playing for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers as part of his rehab from a strained oblique.
Even more impressive is that Raley's home run came off a lefty.
The 30-year-old, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason, has played in just 24 games this season, hitting .206 with two homers and eight RBIs. A versatile player with power, he's a big part of what the Mariners do offensively, and they'll look forward to having him back in the fold, which looks like it could come within a matter of days.
Manager Dan Wilson addressed Raley's rehab in a pregame interview on Tuesday. You can read that here.
Thus far, Raley has gone 5-for-14 (.357) with a homer, a double and three runs scored.
Lifetime, he's a .235 hitter with 46 homers, 22 of which came in 2024. However, when he returns, there are questions about how the team will use him, now that they have Rowdy Tellez at first base and Dominic Canzone manning right field.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 37-35 overall and in second place in the American League West. They are also in possession of the third wild-card spot.
They'll take on the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo pitches against Garrett Crochet. Castillo is 4-4 with a 3.29 ERA while Crochet, one of the best strikeout artists in the game, is 6-4 with a 2.24.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about a really disappointing Monday loss to the Boston Red Sox and what it means moving forward. Then, he talks about if the Mariners could have been the team to acquire Rafael Devers from Boston and he gets perspective from Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN. Do the Mariners line up with Boston for any other deals? And, former M's infielder Jose Caballero stops by the show. CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just two weeks ago. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.