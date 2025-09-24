Mariners Clinch Playoff Berth, Have Division Title in Sight
The Seattle Mariners came back to defeat the Colorado Rockies in a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. The win clinched the first playoff berth for the Mariners since 2022 and just the second postseason appearance since the historic 2001 season.
Josh Naylor's Heroics
Josh Naylor was the hero for Seattle. Down two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Naylor put the M's ahead with a bases-loaded, two-out, three-run double. The first baseman has quickly become a fan favorite in Seattle, and this was his biggest moment in a Mariners uniform. Naylor showed intense emotion during and after the win, showing his mutual connection with the city and fans of Seattle.
Naylor continues to make his case as the best trade-deadline acquisition across the league. At T-Mobile Park since joining the Mariners, Naylor has slashed .350/.402/.613 with a 1.015 OPS. The infielder has also posted a career high in stolen bases and strong defense at first base.
AL West Title in Sight
Seattle was thrilled to celebrate its postseason berth, but the team believes it has another party coming soon. After the Mariners swept the Houston Astros in a three-game series last weekend, they controlled their own destiny to win the AL West for the first time since 2001. Tuesday night couldn’t have gone any better for Seattle’s path to the division title. Their victory, paired with Houston’s loss to the Athletics, has lowered the magic number for the M’s to clinch the AL West to one.
The Mariners can clinch the division as soon as Wednesday night. Either a Seattle win or a Houston loss will return the division title to the M’s. Seattle has caught fire at the right time, winning 15 of their last 16 games. They are in a great position to clinch the division and guarantee home-field advantage for the first series of the postseason.