Mariners GM Justin Hollander Gives an Update on Ace Pitcher Bryan Woo's Status
With the Seattle Mariners already qualified for a spot in the postseason and cruising to the American League West title, they can begin crafting their postseason strategy. Lineup shifts and roster moves are usually a part of the equation, but the team can also begin lining up its playoff rotation. For Seattle, that will include figuring out the status of their number-one starter, Bryan Woo.
Woo (15-7) exited his last start on August 19 against the Houston Astros in the top of the sixth, after tossing five scoreless innings, with a strained pectoral muscle. The 25-year-old pitcher said that he began experiencing tightness in the fifth, but labored through it. By the next inning, however, he was summoning the training staff.
“I felt great all game, just felt it at the end, and, yeah, just felt it was smart to not try and push it,” Woo said at the time.
Now, five days later, the club has announced that he will skip his turn in the rotation against the Rockies. Instead, they will shut Woo down for the final few days of the regular season to allow the injury to heal and prepare him to be their Game 1 starter in the postseason. However, he will not be placed on the Injured List, which is a sigh of relief for both the ballclub and their fans.
“He’s doing well,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. “He’s not going to start the game on Thursday, mostly because his routine has been pretty broken up by what’s happened since he walked off the mound the other night. We’re still taking it day by day, (but) zero plans to place him on the IL right now.”
Extra Time will Only Help Bryan Woo
While Woo is a competitor and obviously wants to get back out on the field, both the star pitcher and his team understand the need for a 'give-it-time' approach. His value will come in the postseason, and the Mariners have the luxury of the standings and the timeline falling in their favor.
“It’s already feeling much better,” Hollander said. “He’s in a really good mental place right now. He was very disappointed on Friday postgame, just with the uncertainty, and he really wanted to go dominate the entirety of the game; he was on pace to do that."
“I just don’t think right now we have any indication that he needs 15 days,” Hollander said. “At this time of the year, we’re not blind to the context of what 15 days means right now. But also, he’s doing really well, and we don’t think he’ll need 15 days. So even if we were in June, I don’t think he would be an IL placement right now.”
Woo may have even more time to heal; the Mariners currently hold the second seed in the AL Playoffs. If they clinch that spot, they will get a bye past the Wild Card Round. Seattle plays its second game of the Rockies series tonight, with a chance to clinch their first division title since 2001.