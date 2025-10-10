Mariners will Start George Kirby against Tigers' Tarik Skubal in Deciding Game 5
It all comes down to this. As the Seattle Mariners prepare for a winner-take-all Game 5 at T-Mobile Park, both teams have shown that they can scratch out a victory in many different ways. We've seen low-socring contest in the first two games, and high octane numbers in the last two games. Trying to predict how this deciding contest in the American League Division Series almost comes down to a coin flip.
The M's have a huge advantage playing at home, with over 40,000 fans packing the park. In terms of venues in Major League Baseball, Seattle's stadium seems to get sonic when their team has it all on the line.
Unfortunately for the Mariners and their loyal fan base, there is a dark cloud hanging over them in Game 5 tonight. 2024 Cy Young Award winner and ace pitcher Tarik Skubal (13-6) will toe the rubber for the Tigers. On the flip side, he will be opposed by George Kirby (10-8), who is battle-tested, having pitched in the 2022 postseason for Seattle.
“I think it definitely helps to get a little experience under my belt a couple of years ago,” Kirby said. “It kind of helps with how you deal with all the nerves and all that kind of stuff that goes into the game. But yeah, I'm really excited once again to take the ball, and I'm just going to go out there and give it my all.”
Kirby Can Come Through in the Clutch
Despite the fact that he will be facing one of the top pitchers in MLB, Kirby is likely the perfect man for the job in the deciding game. He's a tough competitor who has earned the rather whimsical nickname 'Furious George' from his teammates. He has a warrior-like mentality that he's been able to harness from time to time in his career.
“You can always switch up your game plan, whatnot,” Kirby said. “But I think it really just comes down to having some conviction in your pitches and executing. More times than not, when me or anyone else executes, you get the guy out. So it's just staying locked in on every pitch, being committed, having some conviction on every pitch, and kind of just leave it all out there.”
There's no doubt that both starting pitchers and lineups will leave it all out there, as well. Game time for this 'win or go home' battle at T-Mobile Park is set for 8 PM Eastern Time.