Mariners Win Ninth Straight Game to Take Control of the AL West
Things couldn't have possibly gone much better for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Starter George Kirby allowed just two earned runs as the M's powered their way to sole possession of first place in the American League West with an 11-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Meanwhile, the Mariners' two divisional rivals, Houston and Texas, both lost. The Astros now trail by one game in the standings, while the Rangers are three games off the pace. Seattle is looking to win their first divisional title since 2001.
Adding a little bit more icing on the cake, Seattle's star slugger, Cal Raleigh, tied the record for most home runs for a switch-hitter in a single season with his 54th bomb of the year. He now shares that spot with legendary Yankees Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle. Raleigh went deep in the first inning and set the pace for the M's offense.
Kirby (now 9-7) tossed a gem for the Mariners, matching his career high with 14 strikeouts. It was a bounce-back game for the 27-year-old hurler; he hadn’t made it past the fourth inning in his last two starts.
Seattle (82-68) will have an off day on Monday, and they start a three-game set at Kansas City on Tuesday. Following that may be the most important series of the year: a three-game showdown in Houston against the Astros.
American League West Race
Seattle Mariners: 82-68 (first in division)
Houston Astros: 81-68 (1 game behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-71 (3.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (12 games): Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 83-65 (3.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-67 (tied for second berth)
Seattle Mariners: 82-68 (tied for second berth)
Houston Astros: 81-69 (final berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-71 (2.0 games behind final berth)