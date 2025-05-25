May 25 is Anniversary of One of the Biggest Trades in Seattle Mariners History
May 25 is one of the most important days in franchise history for the Seattle Mariners, as it represents the day that the team acquired future Hall of Famer Randy Johnson from the Montreal Expos.
In 1989, the M's received Johnson, Brian Holman and Gene Harris in the deal for Mark Langston, who had been one of the most productive players in franchise history to that point.
Johnson spent 22 seasons with the Expos, Mariners, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, but eight of his best were in Seattle.
He went 130-74 in that time, winning the Cy Young Award in 1995 with an 18-2 record. Furthermore, he led the Mariners to their first franchise playoff berth (1995) and helped build the franchise up under manager Lou Piniella. All in all, Johnson was a five-time Cy Young winner, 10-time All-Star and a 2001 World Series champion (D-backs). He won 303 career games and went into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. He is also a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame.
Johnson was traded by the Mariners to the Astros in the midst of the 1998 season. In that deal, the M's got back shortstop Carlos Guillen and pitchers Freddy Garcia and John Halama, each of which were part of the team's ALCS run in 2000 and 2001.
As for Langston, he enjoyed a 16-year career with the Mariners, Expos, California Angels, San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians. A four-time All-Star and a seven-time Gold Glover, he won 179 games, including 74 with the Mariners. He represented the Mariners at the 1987 All-Star Game.
