Minnesota Twins Reportedly Showed Interest in Seattle Mariners Pitcher Luis Castillo
After a lot of offseason rumors and speculation, the Seattle Mariners roster is effectively set.
The Mariners pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on Feb. 12. And barring a surprising move, the most seasoned veteran in the team's starting rotation will be among them.
Luis Castillo has been tied to trade rumors since the offseason began. According to various reports, Seattle was ready to trade him to the Boston Red Sox in return for first baseman Triston Casas during MLB Winter Meetings, but the latter's insistence on shipping out designated hitter Masataka Yoshida nixed the deal.
Various other teams were rumored to have checked in on the veteran right-handed pitcher. And one of those teams was the Minnesota Twins.
The American League central club reportedly reached out to the Mariners about Castillo's availability, according to an article from the Athletic's Dan Hayes.
Per Hayes' article, the Twins flinched at the money owed to the three-time All-Star ($68 million over next three years). Hayes said Minnesota has roughly $5 million to spend in 2025 payroll. The front office is trying to avoid taking on a deal like Castillo's until the team has new ownership. Even if the Twins were to move a high-earner who Seattle had interest in, like infielder Willi Castro, it'd be hard to squeeze Castillo's salary into the current roster.
A report from the Seattle Times Adam Jude said that the Mariners are less likely to trade Castillo than they were in the early winter, but they'll still keep an eye on the trade market and any potential deals that may arise.
But for now, it looks like Seattle will be looking for an encore from a pitching rotation that was arguably the best in the league in 2024.
